On Wednesday, February 13, Marvin Simmons, born February 24, 1942 in Everett, Bedford County Pennsylvania, died at home of Alzheimer's. He was the son of Warren and Ethel (Plessinger) Simmons.Following Marvin's undergraduate work at Juniata College, he studied at the Rhode Island School of Design, and received a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University. He was known internationally as a graphic designer and illustrator for the work he produced during his 36 year career at Lehigh University, with work additionally exhibited at Hiroshima, Japan and the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, DC. He was known by his family as a man who loved his dogs, the birds that visited the feeders, the chickens he raised in the backyard, for his generosity to friends and strangers, and above all for his love of his wife of 52 years, Barbara.Marvin is survived by wife Barbara; son Todd, partner Georgia, and grandson Gideon; daughter Lauren and husband John Neubauer; daughter Elizabeth, husband Bill Greiner, and grandson Will; identical twin brother Melvin and wife Jean; sister Anne and husband Daniel Diehl. Calling hours will be held Friday, February 22 at Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere Street, Nazareth PA 18064 from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at Belfast Wesley United Methodist Church, 607 School Road, Belfast PA 18064 at 11 am, with calling hours at 10 am. The family welcomes all to come and share their memories of Marvin at both ceremonies. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local ASPCA in honor of Marvin's love of animals. Personal condolences may be offered at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary