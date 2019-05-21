Marvin T. Snoddy, Jr., 87, of Macungie, PA passed away Saturday, May 18th, after a lengthy illness. Marvin was born in Bangor, PA on January 18, 1932, a son of the late Alice (Bishop) and Marvin T. Snoddy, Sr. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Stocker) Snoddy. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on May 14th. Marvin was employed as an Air Traffic Controller and a Tower Chief in Allentown and Williamsport for 38 years until retiring in 1989. He was a 1949 graduate of Bangor High School. Marvin served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War and was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and NAS Anacostia, D.C. He was active with local churches, the Lion's Club of Catasauqua and Williamsport, and became certified as a Radiological Officer for Lycoming County Emergency Management, and later Lehigh County Emergency Management, earning state and federal certifications as a radiological instructor. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Alburtis, PA. In addition to his wife, Shirley, Marvin is survived by two sons, F. Thomas Snoddy, his companion Jean Detrick, and Paul D. Snoddy, husband of Barbara, 4 grandchildren; Stacey Huff, wife of Michael, Kyle, Timothy, and Sean Snoddy, 3 great-grandchildren; Austin Theodoroff, Tristan and Cassidy Huff. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Elaine and Jean, and 3 brothers; Donald, Norwood, and Robert Snoddy. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 23rd at James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, 200 S. Robinson Ave. Pen Argyl, PA, Family, and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, May 23rd in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Plainfield Cemetery, Plainfield Twp, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary