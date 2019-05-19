Mary A. Bauer, 95 of Bethlehem, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Sumer) Szvetecz.She was a long-time member of the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Bethlehem, where she was very active and involved with the Sodality and Women's Guild. She was a current member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church. Mary loved and was very dedicated to her Catholic faith, family, and Slovenian heritage. She inspired her family to keep Catholic and Slovenian traditions and customs throughout the year.She will be always lovingly remembered by her son, John J. Bauer Jr., and daughter, Mary Ann wife of Deacon Reuben Harry Hartzell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 ½ wonderful years, John J. Bauer, Sr. They traveled extensively throughout most of the U.S. and many areas of Europe. Their family trip to Slovenia and Hungary was the highlight of their travels.Anne and Bill Lendzinski were always a great support to her and the family especially during the last few years as her health declined.A 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem 18018. A viewing will be held in the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, or Heartland Hospice, 881 Marcon Blvd., Suite 3700, Allentown. 18109. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary