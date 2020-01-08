|
Mary A. Ervin, 100, formerly of Walnutport and Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at Gracedale. She was the wife of the late Ralph H. Ervin, with whom she shared 57 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2005. Born in Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Oscar D. and Savannah (Schlegel) Shiffer. Mary worked in the garment industry for several years as a seamstress at various mills. She later worked at the former Miller's Department Store in Northampton, and the Northampton Area Public Library, which complimented her passion for reading. Mary also enjoyed sewing. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Survivors: She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Kunkel and her husband, Herman, of Walnutport; son, Peter Ervin and his wife, Lynn, of Petersville; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Ralph, she was predeceased by her sister, Verna Wagner, and brothers, Allen, Norman, and Harry Shiffer. Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Hope Lutheran Church, and/or Northampton Area Public Library, 1615 Laubach Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020