Mary A. Gatta
1935 - 2020
Mary A. Gatta, 85, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 while in the care of Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Gatta with whom she shared over 62 years of loving marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bozati) Szabo. Mary worked as a Seamstress for Lehigh Dress Company for most of her life until retiring. She was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. To Mary, family was everything and she was lovingly known for her wonderful meals, generous family gatherings, her beautiful gardens, sewing and her vibrant, loving personality. She shared her passions with those she loved and inspired so many to follow in her footsteps.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Joseph; son Anthony Gatta of Fountain Hill; daughters Rosemarie Schoenenberger of Fountain Hill and Theresann Gatta-Harpster and her husband Tom of Kunkletown; siblings Julia Bauer, Theresa Krey, Irene Wallach, Paul Szabo and William Szabo; granddaughters Nichole, Ashlee, Alicia and Jessica and her loving 3 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph, Frank, John and Helen.

SERVICES: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020. Mary's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
Cantelmi Funeral Home
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
