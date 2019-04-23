|
Mary A. Grois, 99, formerly of Emmaus, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown. Her husband, Stanley E. Grois, died in 2015. Born in Macungie, she was the daughter of the late Lasco and Anna (Haluschak) Terfinko. Mary was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus.Survivors: Son, Richard Grois and his wife Dorothy; Daughter, Patricia Litak and her husband John; Sister, Rose Sokalsky; Grandchildren, David, John, Holly and Matthew; and 4 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Brothers, John, Metro, Peter, Michael and Joseph Terfinko; and Sisters, Helen Grammes and Anna Oldt.Services: 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Catholic Church in Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049
