Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Mary Miletics
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miletics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Miletics


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Miletics Obituary
Mary A. Miletics, 94, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John P. "Champ" Miletics. Born August 10, 1924 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Dogmanits) Simon. Mary was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and the Women's Guild. She was also a cook at the Hungarian Hall for many years. Survivors: daughter, Mary Jane, wife of Dennis Moore; grandchildren, Marguerite, Gina Moore-Werley and John P. Moore; great grandchildren, Brandon and Taylor; devoted and loving caregivers, Becky, Christopher, Olivia and Nick. Mary was predeceased by her son, John, in 1966; sister, Hermina; and brothers, Joseph, John, Stephen and Louis. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 9 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Mary.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now