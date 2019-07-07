Mary A. Miletics, 94, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John P. "Champ" Miletics. Born August 10, 1924 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Dogmanits) Simon. Mary was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and the Women's Guild. She was also a cook at the Hungarian Hall for many years. Survivors: daughter, Mary Jane, wife of Dennis Moore; grandchildren, Marguerite, Gina Moore-Werley and John P. Moore; great grandchildren, Brandon and Taylor; devoted and loving caregivers, Becky, Christopher, Olivia and Nick. Mary was predeceased by her son, John, in 1966; sister, Hermina; and brothers, Joseph, John, Stephen and Louis. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 9 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Mary. Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019