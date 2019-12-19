Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Miller Obituary
Mary A. (Kuyan) Miller, 94, of Allentown, passed away December 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Miller. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late August and Mary Kuyan. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.

Survivors: son- Randolph and wife Lori Miller of Allentown, granddaughter- Kelby Miller. She was predeceased by her sons- Kurt and Michael Miller.

A private graveside service for Mary's family will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 11AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to have a Mass said in Mary's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -