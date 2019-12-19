|
Mary A. (Kuyan) Miller, 94, of Allentown, passed away December 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Miller. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late August and Mary Kuyan. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.
Survivors: son- Randolph and wife Lori Miller of Allentown, granddaughter- Kelby Miller. She was predeceased by her sons- Kurt and Michael Miller.
A private graveside service for Mary's family will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 11AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to have a Mass said in Mary's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019