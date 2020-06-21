Mary A. Orwan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Orwan, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late James Orwan, who died in 2017. Born in Allentown, Mary was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Madison) Engle. She worked on the assembly line for Western Electric for many years, as well as being a caring mother to her children. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Timothy Hoffert and his wife Jamie of Hellertown, Robert Hoffert and his wife Theresa of Northampton, and James P. Orwan of Bethlehem; step-children Mark Orwan and his wife Yvonne of Florida, Kimberly Barry of Bethlehem, and Lee Ann Smolick and her husband John of Kunkletown; grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, Briana, Caitlin, Sam and Elizabeth and great-granddaughters Kendall and Kylie.

SERVICES: Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Mary was my BFF she was like a sister I always wanted. I Loved her very much. I will miss her always. RIP.
Dianne Frohwitter
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved