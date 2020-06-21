Mary A. Orwan, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late James Orwan, who died in 2017. Born in Allentown, Mary was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Madison) Engle. She worked on the assembly line for Western Electric for many years, as well as being a caring mother to her children. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Timothy Hoffert and his wife Jamie of Hellertown, Robert Hoffert and his wife Theresa of Northampton, and James P. Orwan of Bethlehem; step-children Mark Orwan and his wife Yvonne of Florida, Kimberly Barry of Bethlehem, and Lee Ann Smolick and her husband John of Kunkletown; grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, Briana, Caitlin, Sam and Elizabeth and great-granddaughters Kendall and Kylie.
SERVICES: Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.