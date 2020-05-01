Mary A. Smith
Mary A. Smith, 57, of East Penn Twp, passed away amongst family after a long illness on Wednesday, April 29, in her home. She was the wife of William L. Smith. They were married 35 years last October.

During her working years, she was a dispute coordinator, school cafeteria server, and homemaker.

Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Nancy (Bennyhoff) Smith and the late Robert Smith.

Survivors: Husband; daughters Julie Eisenhauer and Rebeca Smith; grandchildren Logan Eisenhauer; Arietta, Leandra and Jethro Sammons; many other extended family members.

Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.

Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
