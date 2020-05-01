Mary A. Smith, 57, of East Penn Twp, passed away amongst family after a long illness on Wednesday, April 29, in her home. She was the wife of William L. Smith. They were married 35 years last October.



During her working years, she was a dispute coordinator, school cafeteria server, and homemaker.



Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Nancy (Bennyhoff) Smith and the late Robert Smith.



Survivors: Husband; daughters Julie Eisenhauer and Rebeca Smith; grandchildren Logan Eisenhauer; Arietta, Leandra and Jethro Sammons; many other extended family members.



Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.



