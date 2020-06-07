Mary A. Sommer
1928 - 2020
Mary A. (Sacks) Sommer, 91, of Whitehall, passed away May 7, 2020. She was a resident of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, for the past two years. Mary was the wife of the late John J. Sommer for 65 years before his passing on August 24, 2019. Born on August 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Rosa (Keppel) Sacks.

Mary was a loving wife and mother. She loved singing, polka dancing, doing crossword puzzles, and most of all spending time with her family and sisters. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Whitehall. Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress in the garment industry and a vocalist at weddings.

Mary is survived by daughters, Rosemary Eroh and husband, Ed of Danielsville; Patricia Sommer of Colorado; and Diane Lucarelli and husband Bill, of Colorado; grandchildren: Corinne, Christopher, Dante, and Gianna. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Anna Schrameyer, Pauline Schrameyer, Hilda Weber, Margaret Groller, and Cecilia Panny, and brother, Alex Sacks.

Funeral services will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Cedarbrook Auxiliary c/o funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Coplay, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
