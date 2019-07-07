Mary Angela "Mitzi" Sweeney (née Trinkl), 89, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2019. Born January 13, 1930 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Josef and Gisela Trinkl. Mary lived a life filled with adventure, spending her youth in Pirching, Austria and surviving the difficult wartime years. Boarding a ship to America alone at sixteen, she settled in Allentown, fell in love and raised her family, travelling between her two homelands over the years. Always smiling, her family remembers her best in her pink kitchen, listening to Austrian music, in a crisp white apron, wooden spoon in hand. We all thought she was just cooking and baking-serving Wiener Schnitzel, Salzstangerl, Kipferl, Apfelstrudel, and Palatschinken. We realize now it was actually her own brand of magic. She brought friends, family and strangers to the table, where she fed and loved us all.



In Mary's memory, bring some of her magic into your daily life. Make time to call a friend and share a meal-the world is a better place when we open our hearts and homes as she did throughout her joyful life. "Wir sind nur Gast auf Erden. Wenn die Kraft zu Ende geht, ist Erlösung eine Gnade."



Survivors: A loyal and devoted wife, mother and Omi, she is survived by her daughter Christine Edmonds of Newtown, PA; son William Joseph, and his wife Andrea of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren Kevin Harrison, Adrienne and Eleanor; beloved brother Stefan, sister in law; Valeria Stalsitz, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; William ("Bubber"), her sisters; Angela and Stella, brother; Josef, and son-in-law; Kevin Edmonds.



Services: Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA. Friends may call from 10-11am in the church foyer. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Whitehall. A separate celebration will be held later in the summer in Newtown, PA. Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019