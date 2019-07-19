|
On July 13th Mary A. (Roman) Tokash died peacefully at the Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Mary was born in Weatherly, PA, and moved to Allentown in 1963 with her husband Andrew F. Tokash, who predeceased her in 1988.
Survivors: Children Shirley Hafer and her husband Dennis of Allentown, Kathleen Yurasits of Allentown, and Andrew Tokash and his wife Laura of Wappingers Falls, NY, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves three siblings and was predeceased by three siblings.
Services: A visitation service at 10:30, July 22, followed by a funeral mass at 11:30. Both at St Francis of Assisi Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cedarbrook Nursing Home (Allentown).
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019