WEIR FUNERAL HOME
1802 W TURNER ST
Allentown, PA 18104 5618
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
WEIR FUNERAL HOME
1802 W TURNER ST
Allentown, PA 18104 5618
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
WEIR FUNERAL HOME
1802 W TURNER ST
Allentown, PA 18104 5618
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church
18th & Turner Sts.
Allentown, PA
Mary A. Weir Obituary
Mary A. Weir, 100, of Allentown, died November 7, 2019 in St Luke's Hospital, Allentown PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Nastasia (Faryniak) Milchanowski. She was a co-owner with her husband of the Sinclair Gas Station at 10th & Walnut Sts. Later she was the business manager for the Robert C. Weir Funeral Home from 1951 to 2018 and the secretary for the Lehigh County Coroner from 1964 to 1988. Mary organized the first gift shop in Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. She was active in many activities at St. Catharine of Siena Church, Women's Alliance, Ladies of Charity, Golden Agers, Bishop's Appeal, and participated in many social affairs and dances. She was an avid self taught Bridge player and rarely missed a Thursday Golden Ager meeting to play cards and serve as Hostess. Mary looked forward to the Summer beach week with her family at the Jersey shore. Always planning good meals with time spent in the kitchen for nice dinners and left overs and plenty of time on the beach. Family, friends and shut in's looked forward to her annual Christmas cookies. Grandchildren started as early as 5 yrs old to help with the sprinkles and later the baking as a fun Nanny experience. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, business mentor, friend and an compassionate listening ear to many funeral families for 68 yrs.

Survivors: Children, Julie Weir-Morton and Bob Weir husband of Colette Weir. Grandchildren: Dan Morton, Brad husband of Camille Weir, Amanda and Patty Weir and Wayne husband of Melissa Morton. Great-Grandson: Linden Weir. Nieces and Nephews: Barbara wife of Tony Lang DDS, Nancy wife of Curt Brooks, Joe Hassick and Pat husband of Kate Flanagan and many Great-grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by: husband Bob of 74 years; sister Bert and husband Joe Hassick; sister-in-law Joan and husband Bob Wright and son-in-law James Morton.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM in Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown PA.

Viewing: Friday from 5:00 - 7:30 PM and Saturday 9:00 - 10:15 AM at Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, 1802 W Turner St, Allentown.

Interment: Saturday in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 1825 W Turner St., Allentown PA 18104. Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home www.Weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019
