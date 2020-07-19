1/
Mary A. Wieand
Mary A. Wieand, 83 of Quakertown died Wednesday July 15, 2020 in LifeQuest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Schmidt)Schmidt. She was last employed by Artistic Glass Products in Trumbauersville. She is survivedby five children, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister Dorothy Quigley of Coopersburg. Graveside services will be held in Quakertown Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown,

PA.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
