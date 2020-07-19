Mary A. Wieand, 83 of Quakertown died Wednesday July 15, 2020 in LifeQuest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Schmidt)Schmidt. She was last employed by Artistic Glass Products in Trumbauersville. She is survivedby five children, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister Dorothy Quigley of Coopersburg. Graveside services will be held in Quakertown Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown,
PA.