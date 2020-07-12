Mary Alex, 96 of Bethlehem passed away on July 10, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. Mary was the wife of Demosthenis Alex for 34 years until his passing on October 10, 1991. Mary was born on July 2, 1924 in Chios, Greece, daughter of the late Stavros and Sophia (Fratzeskou) Papajohn. Mary survived the German Occupation of Greece during World War II. In July of1957 she married her husband Demo and immigrated to the United States in October of 1957. She was a seamstress at Holtz & Company for over 25 years and was an assembler at Piercing Pagoda retiring after 25 years. Mary was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Greek orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem and member of the Ladies Philoptochos of the Cathedral. She was a lifelong Democrat.
Survivors: Son Alexander Alex, husband of Kerri of Bethlehem, four grandchildren Katherine, wife of Chris, Elizabeth, Fiancé of Fabian, Erich and Elise, wife of Joshua; six great-grandchildren Lily, Erich, Balin, Olivia, Laurel and William; sister Eveyenia Heidemenos of Chios Greece. Predeceased by brothers Demetrios, Anesti and Yianni Papajohn.
Viewing: There will be a Drive-Thru or Walk-Up viewing on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 6:30PM to 7:30PM using the Center Street Entrance of the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA 18018 and also on Wednesday from 10AM to 11AM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Funeral Service: Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 11 AM in the Cathedral. The service will be livestreamed and available 15 minutes prior to the service at www.stnicholas.org/Alex
Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
For the viewing and funeral service facemasks and physical distancing are required.
Contributions: In her memory to the Cathedral.