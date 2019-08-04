|
|
Mary Ann Barrett, 75 of Easton died July 31, 2019. Born in Hanover, NH, she was a 1965 graduate of Bryn Mawr and member of First United Church of Christ. Her husband C. Keith Barrett died in 1987. She is survived by stepchildren: Keith of Hampton, VA, Bryan of Easton, Lisa of Northampton; step-grandchildren: Andrea, Andrew, Kelsey, Angela; step-great-grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, Natalie & Nathan. Services are 11 AM Tuesday in First UCC, 27 N. 3rd St., Easton with visitation 6 to 7:30 PM Monday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Interment in Hanover, NH. Memorials may be made to the Church or Center for Animal Health & Welfare. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019