ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First UCC
27 N. 3rd St
Easton , PA
View Map
Mary Ann Barrett Obituary
Mary Ann Barrett, 75 of Easton died July 31, 2019. Born in Hanover, NH, she was a 1965 graduate of Bryn Mawr and member of First United Church of Christ. Her husband C. Keith Barrett died in 1987. She is survived by stepchildren: Keith of Hampton, VA, Bryan of Easton, Lisa of Northampton; step-grandchildren: Andrea, Andrew, Kelsey, Angela; step-great-grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, Natalie & Nathan. Services are 11 AM Tuesday in First UCC, 27 N. 3rd St., Easton with visitation 6 to 7:30 PM Monday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Interment in Hanover, NH. Memorials may be made to the Church or Center for Animal Health & Welfare. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
