Mary Ann Boettger, 79, of Whitehall passed away October 2nd at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Sophie Boettger.

She is survived by her sister Marlene Boettger; nieces Tammy Thomas and Brenda Campbell; her great-nieces and nephews Troy, Lashai, Myles, Kevin, Kiana, Jason, Matt and Sean; great-great nephews and a great-great niece. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Boettger; niece and nephew, Robin and Michael.

Services: memorial visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9th with memorial service at 11:00 with Barb Kluska officiating, at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
