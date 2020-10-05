Mary Ann Boettger, 79, of Whitehall passed away October 2nd at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Sophie Boettger.
She is survived by her sister Marlene Boettger; nieces Tammy Thomas and Brenda Campbell; her great-nieces and nephews Troy, Lashai, Myles, Kevin, Kiana, Jason, Matt and Sean; great-great nephews and a great-great niece. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Boettger; niece and nephew, Robin and Michael.
Services: memorial visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9th with memorial service at 11:00 with Barb Kluska officiating, at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.
Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com