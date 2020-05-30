Mary Ann C. Beichey, 60 of Northampton, PA. passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence. Born June 29, 1959 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. Semler, Sr. and the late Margaret M. (Laky)Semler. She was the wife of Michael W. Beichey with whom she shared 19 years of marriage last Oct. 29, 2019.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School and was last employed as a cashier for Redners Warehouse Markets, Northampton, PA. for 5 years. Prior to, she was a sewing machine operator at the former TAMA MFG. Northampton/Catasauqua for 18 years until its closing. Mary Ann was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton, PA. She was a long time member and former bowler at the Leiderkranz, Northampton. Mary Ann enjoyed football and was an avid Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving along with her husband Michael are Sister, Donna M. wife of James Lokay of Northampton, PA. Nieces; Allison and Meghan. She was predeceased by brothers, Edward C., Jr. in 1993, and David W. in 2015.
A Funeral service will be held privately for the family at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, PA.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be offered to American Heart Assoc. or the Alzheimer's Association both c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.