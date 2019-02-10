Mary Ann (Haring) Christman, 73, of Orefield, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Ronald C. Christman to whom he was married 46 years last November 11. Born in Allentown, October 6, 1945, Mary was the daughter of the late George W. and Lucy (Constantine) Haring. She was employed as a lead cashier in the cafeteria at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for 35 years before retiring in 2012. Mary was member of Grace United Church of Christ, Allentown.Survivors: In addition to her husband, Ronald; son, Gary E. Follweiler and his fiance, Katyjo of Tamaqua; granddaughters, Amanda Lynn Gallagher and her husband, Ryan, Shiane Follweiler; great grandchildren, Markus Carroll, Gracie Mae Carroll, Tegann Florence Gallagher; nephews, David and Todd Haring; predeceased by a brother, Thomas HaringService: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Mike Hothouse officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary