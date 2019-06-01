Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Mary Deibert
Mary Ann Deibert, 51, of Peekskill, NY, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in her home. Born on February 22, 1968 in Allentown, she was the daughter of Louis and the late Anna (Yagerhofer) Kalberman. Mary was employed as a chef and caterer for numerous companies throughout her life. Mary loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Coplay. Survivors: Mary is survived by her stepfather, Louis W. Kalberman of Boynton Beach, FL; brother, William Deibert and wife, Lisa, of Northampton; niece, Hailey Deibert of Parryville; stepsister, Stacey Kalbernman of Atlanta; stepsister, Lisa Kalberman of New Jersey; aunt, Marie (Yagerhofer) Bohus of Bethlehem; uncle, Franklin Yagerhofer and wife, Marie, of Northampton; and many friends. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 4 So. 5th Street, Coplay, PA. Family and friends are invited to gather from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass in the church. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home in memory of Mary. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 1, 2019
