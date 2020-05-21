Mary Ann Dougherty, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Allentown on November 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William Buchenhorst and Agnes (Ritter) Leidich. She was the loving wife of John "Jack" A. Dougherty. They were married for 57 years.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Kutztown University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Lehigh Valley and overseas for service people's children prior to starting a family. She loved spending time at the family farm as a child. She was a voracious reader all her life and enjoyed flowers and the beach.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack; children, Kathleen Knaak, Thomas Dougherty (Susan Price) and Maryellen Kanarr (Ron); and grandchildren, Konrad & Heidi Knaak, Jaden, Tarren & Kara Dumolo, and Zane Kanarr, as well as sisters-in-law Barbara Buchenhorst, Ann Shannon (Russell), & Irene Dougherty and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a baby girl, Ann Mary; a brother, William; a son-in-law, Christian Knaak; as well as beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nephews.
A Drive-Thru Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. The Mass of Christian Burial and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mary Ann's name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.