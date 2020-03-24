Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Mary Wotring
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wotring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann G. Wotring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann G. Wotring Obituary
Mary Ann G. Wotring, 80 years, of Fogelsville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She and her companion, Sidney C. Day were together for 40 years. Born in Lehigh County she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Grace (Snyder) Wotring. She worked for J.C. Penny for many years and prior to that for the former Grants and Woolworths. Mary Ann was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli.

Survivors: Companion, Sidney, sister, LeAnna Miller of Schnecksville, sister-in law, Hilda Kunkel of Kutztown, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Wotring.

Services: Private services will take place, Thursday, March 25 at Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Interment, Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weisenberg Lutheran Church, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd., New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now