Mary Ann G. Wotring, 80 years, of Fogelsville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She and her companion, Sidney C. Day were together for 40 years. Born in Lehigh County she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Grace (Snyder) Wotring. She worked for J.C. Penny for many years and prior to that for the former Grants and Woolworths. Mary Ann was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli.
Survivors: Companion, Sidney, sister, LeAnna Miller of Schnecksville, sister-in law, Hilda Kunkel of Kutztown, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Wotring.
Services: Private services will take place, Thursday, March 25 at Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Interment, Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weisenberg Lutheran Church, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd., New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020