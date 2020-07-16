Mary Ann (Kanusky) Hauser, 77, of Catasauqua, passed away July 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Charles "Skeeter" Hauser. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Tomcics) Kanusky. Mary Ann graduated from Kutztown University and was a school teacher for many years. She was a member of the former St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Catasauqua. She was a former Scout Den Leader, enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time gardening and vacationing, especially to Las Vegas. She will be deeply missed.



Survivors: sons- Charles, Tony and wife Kelly, Edward, Bob and wife Sandy, Michael and wife Kathy; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and a brother- Joseph Kanusky.



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd 10-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM in St. John Fisher Catholic Church 1229 3rd St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.



At Mary Ann's request please no flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Covenant House care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



