Mary Ann Hauser
Mary Ann (Kanusky) Hauser, 77, of Catasauqua, passed away July 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Charles "Skeeter" Hauser. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Tomcics) Kanusky. Mary Ann graduated from Kutztown University and was a school teacher for many years. She was a member of the former St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Catasauqua. She was a former Scout Den Leader, enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time gardening and vacationing, especially to Las Vegas. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors: sons- Charles, Tony and wife Kelly, Edward, Bob and wife Sandy, Michael and wife Kathy; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and a brother- Joseph Kanusky.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd 10-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM in St. John Fisher Catholic Church 1229 3rd St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

At Mary Ann's request please no flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Covenant House care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Catholic Church
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
My condolences to all of you on the loss of your dear mother.
Scott Dougherty
Friend
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
July 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Lisa Phillips
