Mary Ann Kemp
Mary Ann (Reitnauer) Kemp, 83, of Mertztown, died November 9, 2020. She was the widow of Robert C. Kemp. Services, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr., Mertztown. Burial in Longswamp Union Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be in effect. Contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539 or The Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Read full obituary, share memories and offer condolences at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
in the church
NOV
13
Service
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
