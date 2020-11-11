Mary Ann (Reitnauer) Kemp, 83, of Mertztown, died November 9, 2020. She was the widow of Robert C. Kemp. Services, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr., Mertztown. Burial in Longswamp Union Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be in effect. Contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539 or The Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Read full obituary, share memories and offer condolences at www.Ludwickfh.com
.