Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church
1140 Johnston Dr.
Bethlehem, PA
Mary Ann Long Obituary
Mary Ann Long

Mary Ann Long, 82, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. She was born in Dupont, PA, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Huda) Kereczman. She was the wife of the late Elton T. Long. Mary Ann worked as a secretary for Bethlehem Steel and Magistrate Romig.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Thomas Long and wife Kathleen, and Michael Long and wife Laura, daughter, Kathleen Schlegel and husband Michael, brother, John Kereczman Jr., grandchildren, Jesse, Shane, Ryan, Amy, Nicholas, and Allison and great grandchildren, Grady and Everett.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA. and Wednesday June 19th from 8:30-9:30am at the funeral home followed by Office of Christian Burial with Divne Lithurgy 10am at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church 1140 Johnston Dr. Bethlehem, PA. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to St. Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum St. Development Office Bethlehem, PA 18015.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 17, 2019
