Mary Ann Pollitt, 77, of Upper Saucon Twp., died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard T. and Elaine E. (Saas) Bauer. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coopersburg. Mary Ann was a seamstress and a member of the Service Employee International Union, Allentown Chapter, for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors: Daughters, Elizabeth Ernst and her husband David, Deborah Mitana and her husband John, Patricia Laczo and her husband Andrew, Christine Dyche and Theresa Smith and her husband Michael; Sisters, Catherine Decker and Bernice Clause; 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5050 St. Joseph's Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Coopersburg. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: May be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020