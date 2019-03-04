|
|
Mary Ann Rowe, 75, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Thomas E. Rowe. She was born in Bethlehem on May 29, 1943 to the late Frank and Rose Marie (Hoey) Kirka. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 58 years; children: Thomas S. Rowe, Carolyn M. (Todd) George; siblings: Donald (Carol) Kirka, Marjorie Rudy, all of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Lauren A. Rowe, Todd A. George, Brandon P. Rowe; great grandchildren: Todd C. George and Charlie A. George.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 8 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019