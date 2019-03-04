Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Rowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Rowe Obituary
Mary Ann Rowe, 75, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Thomas E. Rowe. She was born in Bethlehem on May 29, 1943 to the late Frank and Rose Marie (Hoey) Kirka. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 58 years; children: Thomas S. Rowe, Carolyn M. (Todd) George; siblings: Donald (Carol) Kirka, Marjorie Rudy, all of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Lauren A. Rowe, Todd A. George, Brandon P. Rowe; great grandchildren: Todd C. George and Charlie A. George.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 8 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now