Mary Ann Trinkle Maitz
1930 - 2020
Mary Ann Trinkle Maitz, of Coopersburg, passed away on April 24th at the age of 89. She was one of ten children and was the daughter of the late: Horace and Meri Schaffer. She was predeceased by her husbands: August "Reds" Trinkle and Albert Maitz, and a Daughter Nancy Derr. Mary had a great love for her family, gardening, quilting and cats. She had worked for the Horvath Knitting Mill as a sewing machine operator and had been a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Coopersburg. Survivors: Son: Richard and wife Marjorie Trinkle, Daughter Carolyn and husband William Kenyon, Son: Tom Trinkle. 11 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren. Services: A private ceremony will be held with only the immediate family with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Chestnut Hill Church, 6870 Chestnut Hill Church Road, Coopersburg, Pa 18036. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
