Mary Ann Wescoe, 78, of Allentown, died Sept. 24, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Evan R. Wescoe. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Miletics) Hulko. She was a 1959 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and a 1961 graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing and a proud Registered Nurse. Mary Ann was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena. In addition to raising her three sons, she lovingly fostered more than 100 infant children for the Catholic Social Agency. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Evan; sons, James Wescoe and wife Amy of Wayne, Robert Wescoe and wife Donna of North Wales, and Michael Wescoe and wife Faith of Breinigsville; brothers, Rev. Joseph Hulko of Bethlehem and John Hulko and wife Diane of Emmaus; sister, Patricia wife of Bruce Householder of Allentown. She was also the proud and adoring Grammy of six grandchildren, Caroline, Daniel, Claire, Evan, Shelby and Blair. She enjoyed bingo and vacationing on the Outer Banks with her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thur., Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 West Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104. Viewing Wed., Sept. 30, 2020 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus and Thurs. 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store