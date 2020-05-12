Mary Ann Young, 76 of Schnecksville, PA, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus. Born December 16, 1943 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Kisthardt and Helen (Moll) Kisthardt. She was the wife of the late William H. Young who passed away in February 2019.
Mary Ann was last employed in the payroll office of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., Bethlehem for 7 years until retiring in 1981. Prior to she worked in the Accounting office for the former Highway Express, Allentown for many years. She attended St. John's U.C.C. Church, Laurys Station, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are son, Richard W. LaBarre and companion Shannon McFarland of Slatington, PA, Step-son David W. Young and wife Margaret of Round Rock, TX, brother, William Kisthardt of Slatington, PA and 2 grandchildren Patricia and Ricky.
A Private Graveside service at the convenience of the family will be held at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, Laurys Station, PA. with the Rev. Dr. James T. Gottwald officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Mary Ann was last employed in the payroll office of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., Bethlehem for 7 years until retiring in 1981. Prior to she worked in the Accounting office for the former Highway Express, Allentown for many years. She attended St. John's U.C.C. Church, Laurys Station, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are son, Richard W. LaBarre and companion Shannon McFarland of Slatington, PA, Step-son David W. Young and wife Margaret of Round Rock, TX, brother, William Kisthardt of Slatington, PA and 2 grandchildren Patricia and Ricky.
A Private Graveside service at the convenience of the family will be held at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, Laurys Station, PA. with the Rev. Dr. James T. Gottwald officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.