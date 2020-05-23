Mary Anne Covert, 90, formerly of Allentown died May 21, 2020 in Country Meadows, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Dr. W. Richard Covert and the late Edward H. Bond. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. Scattene, Sr. and the late Louise M. (DeBellis) Scattene. She was a graduate of Liberty High School and the former Edgewood Park Junior College for Women, Briarcliff Manor, NY. Mary Anne was a secretary in the Human Resource Department of Mobil Oil Company, New York City for seven years. Upon returning to the Lehigh Valley, she was a bridal consultant for the former Douglas Bridals, Bethlehem earning the reputation for "simplicity in style". She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Mary Anne will be remembered for her devotion and enjoyment toward her children and her dedication to physical fitness.
She was predeceased by her children Christopher E. Bond and Tracey Bond and a brother Frank A. Scattene, Jr.
Funeral Services will be private. There are no calling hours. Interment is private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Pl. #170 Bethlehem, PA 18017 for Brain Cancer Research or to the St. Francis Center for Renewal, 395 Bridle Path Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.