Mary Anne E. Looby 70, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday February 4, 2019. Mary Anne was the wife of the late Philip P. Looby who passed on October 9, 2017. Born in Wyoming, Pa., she was a daughter of the late William J. and Emma M. (Duhigg) Foux. Surviving are her four children. Her two beloved grandsons, and her six siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary Anne's memory to A Furry Tail Come True, 26 Main St. Hellertown, Pa. 18055 Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019