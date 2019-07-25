Mary Anne Werpehowski, 87, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 in her home where she resided for 55 years. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of Philip and Anna Ronca and wife of her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, William "Bill" Werpehowski. Mary Anne attended Fountain Hill High School class of 1950 and then attended Penn State and Millersville College. She worked at Western Electric as a secretary, and also for the Lab of Clinical Pathology. Later, she became a licensed Realtor where she met her husband Bill. Mary Anne enjoyed being a wife and a proud mother to her three children and seven grandchildren. She loved to cook, bake, entertain, and play bridge, piano and golf. She took great pride in her home that was built by her father and brother, Donny. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her, remembered for her vibrant personality, laughter, gentle nature, natural wisdom and warm, loving heart.



Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bill; three children: Susan and her husband, Harvey Garte of Buckeye, Arizona; Diane Fleming of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; Bob and his wife, Dawn Fleming of Northampton, Pennsylvania; step-son Billy and his wife, Anne Werpehowski of Haverford, Pennsylvania; 7 grandchildren: Steven Werpehowski, Gregory Garte, Michael Nigh, James Werpehowski, Mitchell Fleming, Ryan Nigh and Allison Fleming.



She is also survived by her twin sister, Dolores "Lori" and husband, Peter Ottesen of Bethlehem; sister, Lucille Seidenberger of Saucon Valley; and sister, Anne Marie and husband, Dale Cunningham of Doylestown. Mary Anne is pre-deceased by her former husband, Donald Fleming; sisters, Helen Roeder and Dorothy Ronca; and three brothers, Alfred, Martin and Donald Ronca.



Services: The family will receive family and friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem, 245 East Broad Street and also on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.



Contributions: May be made to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road and/or the .



