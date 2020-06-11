Mary P. Beebe, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a 3.5 year battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late William Beebe, with whom she shared over 35 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. She was also predeceased by her first husband Dr. Franklin R. Scholl in 1979.
Born in Pontiac MI, Mary Pat was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Macinnes) Gallagher. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and was awarded her Master's Degree in English Literature from Lehigh University where she studied the life and work of noted author Henry James. In between raising a family and her non-profit work, she was an English teacher, at Moravian Academy and Northampton Community College. Mary Pat had a profound impact on the community through her vast volunteer work. Mary Pat received the Volunteer of the Year award by the local YWCA. She was a former President and honorary life member of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, a member of the Lehigh Valley Junior League, the Current Events Club and the Bethlehem Garden Club She also led popular monthly book discussions at the Moravian Book Store and at the Bethlehem Public Library. Mary Pat enjoyed showcasing her hometown through her work as a coordinator for Historic Bethlehem Elderhostel. She was a member of Saucon Valley Country Club for over 50 years.
Mary Pat loved to travel and socialize having visited many countries around the world with Bill, her wine group, elderhostels and other family and friends. She especially loved visiting all her family and extended cousins in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Daniel Silver and the team of care experts at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson.
Survivors: Mary Pat will be remembered by her son Daniel and his wife Michele and their daughters Ava and Caroline, her son David and sister Helen Gallagher: by Bill's son Russell and his wife Clair and their daughters Kayla and Meghan; daughters Alison Snow and her daughter Briana; and Jennifer Miller and her husband Jack and their daughter Anngela. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Norine Walker MacLean.
Services: A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Memorial Contributions: can be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson. www.sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.