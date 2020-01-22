Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Hallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Hallman Obituary
Mary C. (Kovalchick) Hallman, 87 years, of Catasauqua, died Monday January 20th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late John and Susan Kovalchick.

Mary was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and worked for the former Fuller Sportswear as a seamstress. She attended the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua.

Surviving are her children daughter Yvonne Hallman and boyfriend Paul Howells and son Michael "Mickey" B. Kovalchick; sisters Dorothy Kratzer and husband Roland and Caroline Rogers and husband Richard; grandson Michael J. Kovalchick and wife Candace and great grandson Tyler Kovalchick and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday January 27th, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -