Mary C. (Kovalchick) Hallman, 87 years, of Catasauqua, died Monday January 20th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late John and Susan Kovalchick.
Mary was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and worked for the former Fuller Sportswear as a seamstress. She attended the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua.
Surviving are her children daughter Yvonne Hallman and boyfriend Paul Howells and son Michael "Mickey" B. Kovalchick; sisters Dorothy Kratzer and husband Roland and Caroline Rogers and husband Richard; grandson Michael J. Kovalchick and wife Candace and great grandson Tyler Kovalchick and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday January 27th, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020