|
|
Mary C Timony, 85, of Allentown, died February 18, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th & Chew, Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late James C and Margaret (Boyle) Timony. She was employed in the insurance industry for 45 yrs. Mary was a member of Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church in Allentown and a Past President of the Cathedral Golden Agers at Cathedral.Survivors: Cousins. Pre-deceased by her brother, James.Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb 26 at 12:30 pm at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown. No calling hour. Interment: in Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville.Contributions: Cathedral St. Catharine Of Siena Church, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104 or St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019