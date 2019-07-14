|
|
91 years of age, and resident of Danielsville, formerly of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Monday July 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward M. Yakich who died in 2016. Born in Ireland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Madden) Collins. She is survived by her son Edward G. Yakich and his wife Donna of Whitehall; grandchildren and great grandchildren; predeceased by sister Elizabeth. Services Private. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 399 Market Street Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106 . The Gilbert Funeral Home is honored to handle her arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019