Mary Catherine Miller
Mary Catherine Miller, 71, of Allentown, passed away Mon., July 27, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, where she was a resident for the past 4 years. She was the wife of Lester B. Miller, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William and Cecile (Rau) Dimmick. She was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her family.

Survivors: husband Lester; three daughters, Stacey Bruce, Randine Moran-Kern and her husband Bruce, all of Allentown, Melody Hertzog and her husband David of Bethlehem; grandson Zachary.

Calling Hour: 9:30 AM to 10: 30 AM, Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Private Services. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
