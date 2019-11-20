|
|
Mary Chobot, 87, of Quakertown died November 14, 2019 in LifeQuest Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late George Chobot. Born in Pennsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Stefe & Mary (Micklocik) Sinisko. She was employed at PSG before retirement. She was an active member and enjoyed the activities at the YMCA. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards with her friends and travel. Mary was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. She is survived by her three children Maryann Miller, Ruth Beans-Chobot, and G. Frank Chobot. Two brothers John & Steve (Elizabeth), her grandchildren Brian, Laura, Kate, Michael, & Jeremy, great grandchildren Arjun & Sawyer. Predeceased by a grandson Tyler and a brother Michael. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Foundation 150 Monument Rd. Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019