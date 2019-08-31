|
|
Mary Cozetta Harper, 85, formerly of Emmaus, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Moravian Village, Bethlehem. She was the beloved wife of James Harper with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage on March 24, 2019. Born in Harvey, IL, she was the daughter of the late George and Cozetta (Zoller) Patterson. A 1952 graduate of Thorton Township High School, Harvey, IL; Mary received her Bachelor of Music Education from Northwestern University in 1956 and her Masters in Special Education in 1977 from Lehigh University. She was certified by the Department of Education in the State of Pennsylvania to teach music K thru 12. Mary taught piano lessons privately for 17 years before retiring in 1979. She volunteered for many years in the East Penn School District working in the special education department on a one to one basis with students in grades 1 to 4 and served on the Parents Committee for the Title I Program. Active with the YWCA, Mary had served on the Board of Directors and was a former member and served as chairman of the Pre-School Committee. She aided in the formation of Parent Workshops for Pre-School children and co-designed the Learning Disabilities Pre-School Program. She taught music at the Volunteers of America Day Care Center and was a former secretary and board member of the Association of Children with Learning Disabilities. She had served on the Jr. section of the Board of Directors of the Woman's Club of Allentown; was a volunteer for the United Way of Lehigh County and a member of the Garden Club of Emmaus and P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota; Kappa Alpha Theta and its Lehigh Valley Alumnae Association serving as past President and Treasurer. Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown where she served on the Board of Deacons; choir, Fellowship Committee; Social Services Committee; the Memorial Garden Committee; and Music Coordinator for several years. She also taught church school and conducted workshops for the church and Lehigh Presbytery regarding teaching of music in the Church School Curriculum.
Survivors: Husband; sons, Robert J. Harper and his wife Sherry of Manchester, NH, John H. Harper and his wife Gabriella of Elizabeth, NJ; granddaughter, Staff Sergeant Megan N. Powell and her husband Technical Sergeant Anthony R. Powell of Naperville, IL; twin grandsons, Dylan and Jacob Harper of Manchester, NH; great grandsons, Bryson A. Powell and Landyn J. Powell; cousins.
Services: Memorial Service 11:00AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown. Call 10 to 11:00AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. For more information go to www.jsburkholder.com.
Contributions: Memorials may be made in Mary's memory to the P.E.O. Scholar Award, c/o P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurers Dept., 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 or The First Presbyterian Church, PA,18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019