Mary "Ginger" Csencsits, 95, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. Born on March 12, 1925 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Rauer) Csencsits. Ginger was a graduate of Allentown Central High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown Orthopedic, and St. Luke's Hospital from where she retired in 1987. Ginger was a member of the Nurse Cadet Corp. She was also a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Survivors: Ginger is survived by a sister, Anna Seier; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Bogary, and brothers, John, Stephen, Joseph, Frank, and Louis. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. in the church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Ginger.