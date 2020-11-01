1/1
Mary "Ginger" Csencsits
1925 - 2020
Mary "Ginger" Csencsits, 95, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. Born on March 12, 1925 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Rauer) Csencsits. Ginger was a graduate of Allentown Central High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown Orthopedic, and St. Luke's Hospital from where she retired in 1987. Ginger was a member of the Nurse Cadet Corp. She was also a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Survivors: Ginger is survived by a sister, Anna Seier; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Bogary, and brothers, John, Stephen, Joseph, Frank, and Louis. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. in the church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Ginger.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
She lived her life her way and I am proud to say she was my aunt.
Richard Censits
Family
