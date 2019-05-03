Mary D. (Mitzie) Schadl, 89, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 while in the care of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Stiles, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Hutter) Schadl. Mitzie was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in housekeeping and laundry. Mitzie was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her children MaryBeth Paradowski and her husband Frank of Fountain Hill, David Salabsky and his wife Jean of Perkasie, Paul Salabsky and his wife Maryann of Fountain Hill and Judianne Correnti and her husband Samuel of Frankford, MO; sister Hilda Pope of Bethlehem; brothers Alfred Schadle and his wife Rosemarie of Bethlehem and Richard Schadl and his wife Judith of Toms River, NJ; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mitzie was preceded in death by her brother Frank Schadl. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery. Mitzie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary