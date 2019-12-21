|
Mary Dolores (Schimeneck) Wingfield, 62, of Allentown, passed away December 18th.
Survivors: loving husband- Wayne; children- Alexandra, Nicholas, Rachel; 3 sisters; many nieces and nephews and 5 dogs.
Calling Time- December 23rd 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ASPCA.
A full obituary can be found on
www.KohutFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019