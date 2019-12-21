Home

Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St.
Allentown, PA
Mary D. Wingfield Obituary
Mary Dolores (Schimeneck) Wingfield, 62, of Allentown, passed away December 18th.

Survivors: loving husband- Wayne; children- Alexandra, Nicholas, Rachel; 3 sisters; many nieces and nephews and 5 dogs.

Calling Time- December 23rd 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ASPCA.

A full obituary can be found on

www.KohutFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019
