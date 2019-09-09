Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church, 2510 W. Livingston St., Allentown
Mary Dalla Palu Obituary
Mary Dalla Palu, 92, of Salisbury Twp., passed away Sept. 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the widow of John A. Dalla Palu, who passed away in 2012. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Josephine (Roncolato) Reck. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church, Allentown. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors: Daughters, Annette Marth widow of Frank and Linda Antonow wife of Donald; Son, James Dalla Palu and his wife Heather; Sister, Linda Stano; Brother Angelo Reck; Grandchildren, Jasin, Linda, Rocky, Jaimie, Daniel, Parker and Kayla; Great Grandchildren, Liam and Owen. She was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Fragnito.

Services: Requiem Mass 10AM Sat., Sept. 14th at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 2510 W. Livingston St., Allentown, PA 18104. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will be held 6-7:30PM Fri. at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at the address above or to the , 3893 Adler Pl, Ste 170, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 9, 2019
