|
|
Mary (Bendekovits) Deutsch, 91, a resident of Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown and formerly of Allentown and Kutztown, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 07, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph F. Deutsch who died in 2002. Born in Coplay, PA, Mary was a daughter of the late Herman and Caroline (Klucsarits) Bendekovits. She attended Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown, and was a Homemaker. Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing BINGO, and going to the casinos. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. (Deutsch), wife of Larry Thomas, Bethlehem; grandson, Steve Krywonis; two step-granddaughters, Katie Teel and Sarah Reichel; several nieces and one nephew. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Charles Bendekovits. A funeral prayer service will be held for Mary on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Rev. Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer, officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in Mary's memory to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org/donate. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020