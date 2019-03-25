|
Mary E. Beck, 97, of Allentown, passed away Mach 24, 2019 at Luther Crest, Allentown. She was the widow of Alfred J. Beck, who passed away in 2006. Born in Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late Karl Frederick and Minnie L. (Thrasher) Emens. Mary was in the Army Nurse Corps during WWII, having served as a Registered Nurse in England and France. She was a therapist for Family Counseling Services for 25 years until retiring. Mary was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter, Marla H. Beck. She was predeceased by a Son, Mark in 1981. Services: Graveside 2PM Mon., March 25th at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019