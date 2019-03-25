Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Beck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. Beck Obituary
Mary E. Beck, 97, of Allentown, passed away Mach 24, 2019 at Luther Crest, Allentown. She was the widow of Alfred J. Beck, who passed away in 2006. Born in Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late Karl Frederick and Minnie L. (Thrasher) Emens. Mary was in the Army Nurse Corps during WWII, having served as a Registered Nurse in England and France. She was a therapist for Family Counseling Services for 25 years until retiring. Mary was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter, Marla H. Beck. She was predeceased by a Son, Mark in 1981. Services: Graveside 2PM Mon., March 25th at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now