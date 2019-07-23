Mary E. Beishline, 94, formerly of Zionsville, passed away July 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, Northampton. She was the widow of Clayton Beishline, who passed away Dec. 12, 1985. Born in Shimersville, she was the daughter of the late Chester Fenstermaker and Ella ( Krammes) Buss. Mary worked for Knoll International in East Greenville for several years until her retirement. Previously, she was a florist and arranger at Buss Greenhouse. She was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Old Zionsville. Mary was a member of Upper Milford Fire Co., where she baked, cooked and assisted the auctioneer.



Survivors: Children, David C. Beishline and his wife Beate, Michael P. Beishline and his wife Joann and Patricia A. Bucha and her husband Paul; 6 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a Daughter, Marietta E. Beishline in 1997.



Services: 11AM Fri., July 26th at Zion's Evan. Lutheran Church, 5901 Kings Hwy S., P O Box 200, Old Zionsville, PA 18068. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A viewing will be held Fri. 10-11AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at the address above. Published in Morning Call on July 23, 2019