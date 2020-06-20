Mary E. Collins, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the loving wife of the late Charles F. "Fritz" Collins, who passed away on November 5, 2010. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Elizabeth (Buehler) Gresho. Mary was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, and later graduated from Northampton Area Community College, where she earned her Nursing Degree. She worked as a LPN for the Bethlehem Area School District for 22 years, until retiring on June 5, 2013. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, where she was one of the original parishioners in 1967. She was also a member of the Junior Women's Club and enjoyed playing Pinochle with her friends in their card club. Mary loved her family and friends, and enjoyed life. She loved saying, YOLO!, "you only live once."
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by sons Christoper C. Collins of Bath and Matthew M. Collins of Bethlehem; grandchildren Morgan and Alexis. She was predeceased by her brother William Gresho
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of the Mass in the church in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be private. Mary's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.